Winter Park to host ‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair for veterans and their spouses

WINTER PARK, Fla. – CareerSource Central Florida is hosting its 10th annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair for veterans and their partners in Winter Park on Thursday.

The job fair will be held at the Full Sail Live venue, located at 141 University Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Companies hoping to connect veterans and their partners with career opportunities include Amazon, Lockheed Martin, TrustCo Bank, city of Apopka, city of Lake Mary, city of Winter Garden, Orange County government and Full Sail University, among others.

These companies are hiring for career opportunities such as project surveyor, utility technician, registered nurse, licensed therapist, career services consultant, warehouse associate and more, the release shows.

Non-veterans are also welcome to join the event.

Veterans and their partners interested in attending “Paychecks for Patriots” can register online here.

