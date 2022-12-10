12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say

A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report.

A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the child in tow, searching through her backpack and retrieving a Glock 48 that had “a loaded inserted magazine with a round chambered,” the report states. News 6 will not name or show the student.

The reporting deputy recommended the girl face charges of possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm by someone younger than 18 years old.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools told News 6 in a statement that the district received a phone tip about a potential weapon on campus, adding that proper disciplinary action was taken by the school.

News 6 has also reached out to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children & Families to learn more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information comes back to us.

