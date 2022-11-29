Man accused of pulling gun at DeLand high school football game arrested

A man accused of pulling a gun during a fight at a DeLand high school football game in September has been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

DELAND, Fla. – A man accused of pulling a gun during a fight at a DeLand high school football game in September has been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jayvion Barthel, 19, was arrested Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Barthel was wanted by DeLand Police Department after an incident at a DeLand High School football game on Sept. 3 at the school’s stadium.

As DeLand police tried to break up the fight, they said Barthel pulled a small gun from his sweatshirt and then ran off before he could be taken into custody.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Barthel tried to conceal himself from deputies before his arrest and tossed a ghost gun with no serial number that had 7 bullets in a 30-round magazine, along with one in the chamber.

Barthel is facing several charges, including possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession of a weapon on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.

