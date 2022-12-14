Volunteers in Orlando prepare gifts ahead of Angel Tree distribution day

ORLANDO, Fla. – In less than 24 hours, thousands of families in Central Florida will be able to pick up Christmas gifts for their little ones as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“Right now, it’s the finishing touches. We have over 50 volunteers and we are finishing the bag to make sure every angel is counted,” Capt. Jessie Chapman said.

On Wednesday, volunteers arrived at the Joy Center bright and early to organize thousands of toys to make sure each angel is good to go with their gifts.

News 6 got a sneak peek of the bicycle room at the Joy Center, Chapman said about 800 bikes were donated for children.

“This has been an amazing year with volunteers as well as donations. We always think at the beginning we are not going to have enough, it’s not going to happen this year but somehow people provide, and they have a heart for the community and our children,” Chapman said. Thanks to News 6 viewers who got results and local companies that stepped in to help, 4,000 children and 1,000 seniors will be receiving gifts this year.

“I start praying for each child that I pack their bag because I know God has a special purpose for each of them. and then I start tearing up, my children can be in this situation. It doesn’t take much,” Chapman said.

News 6 will have live coverage of distribution day on Thursday, starting at 5 a.m.

