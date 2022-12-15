ByHeart baby formula recalled over possible contamination, Florida health officials say

ByHeart issued a voluntary recall for certain batches of its baby formula after concerns arose over potential cross-contamination, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In a release Tuesday, health officials said the company is recalling batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 months in 24-ounce containers.

[TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The formula is being recalled due to the potential for cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, the release shows.

The CDC lists Cronobacter as a type of germ that can be deadly to newborns. While rare, Cronobacter infections can cause serious issues like sepsis and meningitis, the CDC’s website says.

ByHeart is expected to reach out via email to customers who bought formula from the identified batches and issue a refund, health officials said.

Anyone with a product included in the recall is urged to not use the product. FDOH officials stated that customers should check the lot number on the bottom or side of the bottle to determine whether it’s part of the recall.

FDOH officials stated that customers should check the lot number on the bottom or side of the bottle to determine whether it’s part of the recall. (Food and Drug Administration)

The product batches impacted by the recall are:

22273 C1

22276 C1

22277 C1

22278 C1

22280 C1

ByHeart is continuing to manufacture formula and said that none of the distributed formula has tested positive for contaminations thus far, FDOH reported.

For questions or concerns, contact ByHeart at notices@ByHeart.com or text 1-909-506-2354. Parents are asked to consult a pediatrician if for questions about their child’s health.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: