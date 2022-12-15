73º

Over 200 vendors join for Milk Mart Holiday Market in Orlando

Event begins at 12 p.m. on Dec. 18

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Artists, crafters and other businesses are heading to the Milk District in Orlando for the Milk Mart Holiday Market.

The annual event is taking place on Sunday on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse.

According to event organizers, “it’s often your last chance to snag local goods from a market setting.”

Some of the items you can find at the market include candles, stickers, paintings, jewelry, clothing and more.

There will be food trucks in addition to other vendors.

Click here to see some of the products you can find at the market.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

