Ghosts of Trans-Siberian Orchestra past to bring Christmas spirit during Orlando tour stop

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be playing at the Amway Center on Dec. 16. Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings a whole new meaning to rockin’ around the Christmas tree. The band is bringing that Christmas cheer for all of Orlando to hear during their 2022 Winter Tour.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” tour kicks off Nov. 16 and makes its way to the City Beautiful on Saturday, Dec. 17, when audiences can enjoy two rock opera performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes | Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves. Here’s what to know | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The concert will feature fan-favorites, such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Wizards In Winter,” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

A limited number of specially-priced $29 tickets will be available for that first week while supplies last and a portion of the proceeds will go to AdventHealth and other charities to align with Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill’s ambition for the band to give back. The progressive rock group will give at least $1 of every ticket sold to charity.

Ad

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: