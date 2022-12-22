WKMG presents: Sounds of the Season

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a News 6 tradition that unfortunately, we’ve had to skip for the past few years because of the pandemic.

But now, we’re back!

News 6 presents all-new performances for Sounds of the Season: 2022. More than 1,000 musicians from over 30 Central Florida schools stopped by our WKMG studios throughout the month to share spectacular Christmas performances.

News 6 will be airing Sounds of the Season specials though out the holidays (check listings here).

Sounds of the Season is also available on-demand on most smart TVs and streaming devices. Just search “News 6+” in your smart TV’s app store. Once you’re in, scroll down to the “Sounds of the Season” category and you’ll see that each performance has been clipped by school and song. Once you start watching one clip, you can let the playlist continue and listen to all the performances.

We’ve also created a YouTube playlist (perfect for holiday background music!). Follow this link to watch or just listen on YouTube on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV.

Happy Holidays!

