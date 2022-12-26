❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps

CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts.

Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on PINS.

Lindsey from Rockledge pinned a video of her son having a “snow fight” on Christmas morning with the caption: “We got ‘snow’ in Rockledge! Merry Christmas everyone.”

A man is seen on the video making a snowball from the ice.

Lindsey We got “snow” in Rockledge! Merry Christmas everyone 0 s 1

Mike from Rockledge also shared video showing sleet falling in Rockledge. Against the black truck, you can see what he calls “a Florida white Christmas... sort of.”

Mike It’s a Florida white Christmas…..sort of! 0 s 1

Another family in Cocoa enjoyed the white stuff that fell on their trampoline sharing a photo with the caption: “Snow in Cocoa on Christmas morning 2022.”

But was it snow? News 6 Meteorologist Troy Bridges says technically, no. Bridges said it was sleet describing the layers in the atmosphere.

“It’s like a layer cake. You can have rain or moisture fall from the upper levels of the atmosphere as rain. And then it hits a layer that’s much colder and freezes. Then it can reach another layer closer to the surface — like in Brevard County Sunday — that could be above freezing causing the freezing rain to partially melt but still cold enough for it to fall to the ground as sleet. Not snow,” Bridges said.

janiceincocoa Snow in Cocoa on Christmas morning 2022 at 0 s 0

A pup in Merritt Island was unsure what was happening when sleet began to fall. Brett shared some video showing the wild weather and the dog standing by the door under the covered porch. Even the dog was in disbelief.

Bret Snow on Merritt Island 0 s 0

While Brevard County saw most of the sleet in Central Florida, that didn’t keep others from posting photos and videos of ‘icicle-like’ creations from areas like Groveland and Maitland.

MMalys Beautiful White Christmas in Groveland, Florida 0 s 0

Brian P Icy fountain at Panera Bread in Altamonte. 0 s 0

You can share your photos and videos with News 6 by pinning them to our PIN It page. You may even see your post featured on a News 6 newscast.

According to Bridges, there were hard freeze warnings in effect for northern counties and freeze warnings in effect for a large part of Central Florida on Monday.

Good news, if you’re not a fan of the cold weather, temperatures are expected to rise in the next few days.

Expect a high of 63 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 70 by Wednesday.

Expect middle and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with 80s returning for New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day.

Rain chances return to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.