Appeals court rules Stetson University may be liable in student athlete’s death

DELAND, Fla. – An appeals court reversed a prior decision on Dec. 30, saying Stetson University may have been liable in the death of a student athlete, according to new court documents.

In August 2017, 19-year-old Stetson University football player Nicholas Blakely died after collapsing during practice shortly after telling a trainer he wasn’t feeling well.

According to court records, Blakely had told the head football athletic trainer that he had a bad cough, chest congestion and shallow breathing.

The records say the trainer took Blakely’s temperature — which tested negative for a fever — and believed Blakely had a cold. However, the trainer did not refer Blakely to the student health clinic, instead allowing him to continue participating in the planned activities, records show.

Blakely later pulled himself out of practice on complaints that he was feeling dizzy and his chest felt tight, and a trainer took him to the sideline, giving him treatment before having him rest on the sideline, documents reveal. Less than an hour later, Blakely collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died, according to documents.

Court documents also show that Blakely had complained of similar chest pains earlier in the year, though the trainer didn’t do anything with that information.

Afterward, court records show Blakely’s family brought a lawsuit against the university, seeking damages.

Due to a liability waiver signed by Blakely, a trial court granted summary judgement to the university, the appeals court opinion states.

I am aware that playing or practicing to play/participate in any sport can be a dangerous activity involving many risks of injury. I understand that the dangers and risks of playing or participating/practicing may include, but are not limited to: death, serious neck injury, serious spinal cord injury, which may result in complete or partial paralysis....” Stetson University Department of Athletics (Athletic Participation Release of Liability and Waiver of Liability)

However, the opinion also says that the language used in the waiver did not expressly inform Blakely that he would be contracting away his right to sue Stetson for Stetson’s own potential negligence.

The opinion states that the waiver could have been understood to mean that Blakely was agreeing to allow the university to take culpability in the event that Blakely brought such injuries to other players.

On the other hand, the appeals court also said that Blakely’s family had not yet met the threshold to claim punitive damages from Stetson University, adding that the Florida Supreme Court requires the following:

(T)he character of negligence necessary to sustain an award of punitive damages must be of a ‘gross and flagrant character, evincing reckless disregard of human life, or of the safety of persons exposed to its dangerous effects, or there is that entire want of care which would raise the presumption of a conscious indifference to consequences, or which shows wantonness or recklessness, or a grossly careless disregard of the safety and welfare of the public, or that reckless indifference to the rights of others which is equivalent to an intentional violation of them.' Fifth District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida

As such, while some of the evidence used has supported the family’s allegations, there is not yet enough to warrant punitive damages, the court argues. The case is set to return to a trial court for consideration.

