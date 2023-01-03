Appeals court rules Stetson University may be liable in student athlete’s death

DELAND, Fla. – An appeals court reversed a prior decision on Dec. 30, saying Stetson University may have been liable in the death of a student athlete, according to new court documents.
In August 2017, 19-year-old Stetson University football player Nicholas Blakely died after collapsing during practice shortly after telling a trainer he wasn’t feeling well.
According to court records, Blakely had told the head football athletic trainer that he had a bad cough, chest congestion and shallow breathing.
The records say the trainer took Blakely’s temperature — which tested negative for a fever — and believed Blakely had a cold. However, the trainer did not refer Blakely to the student health clinic, instead allowing him to continue participating in the planned activities, records show.
Blakely later pulled himself out of practice on complaints that he was feeling dizzy and his chest felt tight, and a trainer took him to the sideline, giving him treatment before having him rest on the sideline, documents reveal. Less than an hour later, Blakely collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died, according to documents.
Court documents also show that Blakely had complained of similar chest pains earlier in the year, though the trainer didn’t do anything with that information.
Afterward, court records show Blakely’s family brought a lawsuit against the university, seeking damages.
Due to a liability waiver signed by Blakely, a trial court granted summary judgement to the university, the appeals court opinion states.
However, the opinion also says that the language used in the waiver did not expressly inform Blakely that he would be contracting away his right to sue Stetson for Stetson’s own potential negligence.
The opinion states that the waiver could have been understood to mean that Blakely was agreeing to allow the university to take culpability in the event that Blakely brought such injuries to other players.
On the other hand, the appeals court also said that Blakely’s family had not yet met the threshold to claim punitive damages from Stetson University, adding that the Florida Supreme Court requires the following:
As such, while some of the evidence used has supported the family’s allegations, there is not yet enough to warrant punitive damages, the court argues. The case is set to return to a trial court for consideration.
