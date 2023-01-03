Mega Millions $785 million jackpot up for grabs

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a BIG one!

After no ticket matched all six numbers Friday night, the jackpot increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night, which can be seen on WKMG-TV just before News 6 at 11 p.m.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Florida, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Good luck!