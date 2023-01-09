⛳Win free tickets to LPGA Tournament of Champions, concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – As one of the LPGA season’s most-watched events, the Tournament of Champions is a world-class golf tournament with LPGA Tour winners playing alongside the biggest stars in sports and entertainment. Some of this year’s celebrity attendees will include Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, NBA All-Star Vince Carter, “Ant-Man”'s Michael Peña and more.

We’re giving away two passes to the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions that will taking place at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando January 19-22.. The giveaway includes access to the exclusive suite on the 18th hole that features a buffet and open bar, and tickets to a private concert series, which will include performances by En Vogue, Maren Morris, Ellie Goulding and even Paris Hilton.

The winning package includes:

· Two tickets to the concert featuring Maren Morris and an afterparty hosted by NERVO

· Two tickets to the concert featuring Ellie Goulding and an afterparty hosted by Paris Hilton

· Two four-day passes to Suite 18, which features an open bar and catered lunch

You can enter daily to win the prize package Monday, January 9th through Sunday, January 15th. We’ll pick a winner Monday, January 16th.