Orlando Science Center puts ‘Science on Tap’ with outdoor beer festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – An outdoor beer festival this Saturday is putting “Science on Tap” for the Orlando Science Center.

The annual Science on Tap event is happening at Loch Haven Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event supports STEM programs in the community for all ages.

“Making the science center more accessible and inspiring the innovators of tomorrow,” Jeff Stanford with the Orlando Science Center told News 6 last year. “We want people to understand that the Orlando Science Center is here for them for every stage of their life because you never stop learning and you never stop being curious.”

Those attending the event will be able to sip their way through interactive science demos and listen to live music.

