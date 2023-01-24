51º

Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

Shooting happened at Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive.

Police said the man then ran over to a nearby 7-Eleven to get help.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department has not identified any suspects, but police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

