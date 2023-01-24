Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department.
The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive.
Police said the man then ran over to a nearby 7-Eleven to get help.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The department has not identified any suspects, but police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
