Florida bill seeks to enhance penalties for antisemitic acts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are announcing a bill Thursday that aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime.

Florida Rep. Mike Caruso filed House Bill 269, an anti-hate crime bill, which would also increase penalties for hate crimes to a felony. Caruso spoke alongside state Reps. Randy Fine and Vicky Lopez at the Florida Capitol.

During the news conference, Caruso said the bill would make the following a third-degree felony: flyer distributions of antisemitic material; stalking or harassing based on religious or ethnic heritages; damaging a religious cemetery, a memorial, religious school or community/public/private property; projecting an image of antisemitic messages without permission of a property owner.

“Today, we are called to stand for the 672,000 Jews that live in Florida. If we don’t do something now, then soon we just may have 1933 Nazi Germany here all over again, and I will not stand here and do nothing. I will not be complacent and I will not sit around for with that attitude,” he said.

Caruso said in a tweet this week the bill is in response to recent acts of antisemitism in Florida.

On New Year’s Eve, hateful words targeting the Jewish community showed up on the side of a downtown Orlando building, displaying the words “vax the Jews.”

A week later, neighbors in west Orange County said flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways.

Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.

And a post on social media showed antisemitic graffiti in the bathroom of an Orange County high school earlier this month.

