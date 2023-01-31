Several Disaster Recovery Centers close in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida are permanently closing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced locations at Seminole State College, First Baptist Church of Astor, and the Flagler County Fairgrounds would no longer be open after Tuesday.

While the three centers are ending operations, FEMA said help is still available.

“We will be here as long as we’re needed, so don’t worry about trying to get in touch with us,” FEMA spokeswoman Kim Fuller said.

After the centers are closed, there are four ways to reach FEMA to check on an application status:

FEMA Help line 800-621-3362

Disasterassistance.gov

FEMA App

Area Disaster Recovery Centers including Barnett Park in Orlando

For months, the Disaster Recovery Centers have served as locations for people seeking in-person help on assistance for recovery from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The deadline to apply for assistance for damage from Hurricane Ian has passed, but people affected can still check the status of an applications and get information about help with rental assistance or other basic needs.

The deadline to apply for assistance for damage from Hurricane Nicole is Monday, Feb. 13. The application can be submitted by calling 800-621-3362 or online at Disasterassistance.gov.

