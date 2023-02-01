Dr. Phillips Center summer camp registration begins

Weeklong camps will be available to students of varying ages and skill levels through June and July at the Dr. Phillips Center.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We may still be feeling the bite of winter, but summer camp season sign-up is underway at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Weeklong camps will be available to students of varying ages and skill levels through June and July. The arts center is also accepting auditions for its two annual summer productions—”Bring It On: The Musical” and “A Chorus Line”—which will culminate in final performances open to the public at Steinmetz Hall and Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater respectively.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Bring It On: The Musical” auditions are open to students ages 13-19 while “A Chorus Line” auditions are open to aspiring and professional actors ages 19-25.

You can learn more about the musical theater and comedy classes offered to campers and the audition process for the two summer productions below.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Musical Theater: Take It From The Top

Ages: 10–18

June 12–16, 2023

This Broadway week is an opportunity to spend the week learning from a talented team of experienced Broadway professionals and a professional casting director, designed by stage veterans Paul Canaan (”Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “Miss Saigon”) and Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (”Legally Blonde,” “Wicked,” “Hairspray” and “Ruthless”).

Participants will explore music, dance and theater in the week leading up to the final performance for an invited audience of family and friends in Steinmetz Hall.

Pre-Professional Production: Bring It On: The Musical

Ages: 13–19

June 19–July 1

Each rehearsal for the production will consist of blocking, character development work, vocal rehearsals, choreography, as well as tech rehearsals combining lighting and sound elements.

There will be two performances open to the public after the program concludes. Tickets can be purchased for the public to attend at $25 each.

The schedule is as follows:

Auditions: Due Sunday, June 11

Once registered, participants will be asked to submit a video audition due Sunday, June 11. In the submission, students will be singing a 16–32 bar cut of a musical theater song selection of their choice in similar style to the show.

Callbacks: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cast List: Sunday, June 18

Rehearsals: June 19–30 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

This is a full 2-week commitment (no rehearsal June 24 or 25).

Performances: June 30 & July 1 | 7 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall

Tuition: $625 for pre-registration | $655 starting April 21

There will be no refunds honored after callbacks begin on Saturday, June 17.

Capacity: 60 students

Comedy: Improv Intensive with SAK Comedy Lab

Ages: 8–10

July 5–7, 2023

This annual improv intensive will give students the opportunity to delve into comedy, stand-up, monologue and improv while working through various acting and improvisational methods with experts. You will learn how to be a creative, generous scene partner and how to incorporate the energy of the audience.

Friends and family will be able to see the students’ performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: Best of Broadway

Ages: 6–10

July 10–14, 2023

Students will learn how to sing, act and dance to the best songs from favorite Broadway classics and hits. The class will help students develop by expanding vocal technique, character development, dance skills and stage presence.

Friends and family will be able to see the students’ performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: The Magic of Disney

Ages: 6–10

July 17–21, 2023

Students bring the magic of musical theater to life during the Disney-themed musical theater week. They will combine songs, spoken dialogue, acting and dance, while telling a thrilling story based on Disney movies.

Friends and family will be able to see the students’ performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: Universal DreamWorks Adventure

Ages: 6–10

July 24–28, 2023

This week will explore the various lessons of individuality, friendship, kindness and confidence from popular Universal DreamWorks films such as Trolls, Madagascar and Shrek. Attendees will participate in script reading, singing and dancing.

Friends and family will be able to see the students’ performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Summer Stock Production: A Chorus Line

Ages: 19–25

June 4–August 6

This Summer Stock production is geared toward those who have completed at least one year of college.

There will be five performances open to the public in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Tickets can be purchased for the public to attend at $29.95 each.

The schedule is as follows:

Auditions: A headshot, resume and audition video of a 32-bar cut of a classic musical theater piece that fits the era must be sent to auditions@drphillipscenter.org by June 4. The subject line should read “A Chorus Line Audition: First Initial. Last Name.” (A.Smith)

Invited Callbacks: Friday, June 9 from 5–9 p.m.

Cast List Announced: Sunday, June 11

Rehearsals 5–9 p.m.:

July 5–7

July 10–13

July 17–20

July 24–28

Tech Week 5–9 p.m.:

July 31–August 3

Performances in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater:

Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those interested can save $30 if they register for summer camps by Thursday, April 20.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Dr. Phillips Center website.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: