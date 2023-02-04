Cow-abunga! The Osceola County Fair returns for 2023

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The 79th Osceola County Fair returns for 2023 with a jam-packed events lineup that has a little something for everyone.

The annual 10-day event, which is put on by the Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show and Fair, starts on the second Friday in February runs through the 19th.

KVLS is a nonprofit “committed to promoting agriculture, the education and development of area youth and the Osceola County community,” according to the fair’s website. The organization said it supports the youth of Osceola County by providing scholarships and grants to youth including 4H and Future Farmers of America kids, as well as providing a show venue for livestock shows throughout the year.

In addition to the rides and all of the gut-busting fair food you could ever imagine, the fair is debuting Osceola Idol, featuring local talent competing for the title and a full paid scholarship to attend Launch Showcase in Chicago.

The demolition derby is returning after a seven-year absence, fair officials said.

A news release about the fair read in part, “our grounds acts this year are fantastic as well. We have the return of Eudora Farms Petting Zoo, Rosaire’s Royal Racers, and because you asked for it, the Brand new amazing Scotts World of Magic Show and Pompeyo Family Dog Show. Throw in the Space Adventures, Wow Science Factor Show, and the ever-famous Laser Tag and we have a full and diverse lineup of things to do.”

Feb. 10:

8 a.m. - Angus Cattle Show at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

4:30 p.m. - Market Goat Show at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

5 p.m. - Jersey Girls on the Community Stage

7 p.m. - Market Hog Show at the KVLS Pavilion/ Arena

8 p.m. - Erin Reese DeJarnette on the Community Stage

9 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 11:

11 a.m. - Brahman Showmanship at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

Noon - Rabbit Show/Showmanship at the Small Animal Tent

Noon - Truck and Tractor Pull at the Clay Track

1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - Jersey Girls on the Community Stage

2 p.m. - Reflections Skate Academy on the Event Center Stage

2:03 p.m. - Exceptional Livestock Show at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

4 p.m. - Osceola Idols on the Community Stage

4:30 p.m. - Premier Exhibitor Award, Market Goat Sale & Market Hog Sale at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

6 and 8:30 p.m. - Tobacco Road Band on the Event Center Stage

9 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 12:

8 a.m. - Purebred Brahman Show at the KVLS Pavilion/Arena

10 a.m. - Cloverbud Poultry Rabbit Showmanship at the Small Animal Tent

12:30 p.m. - Cloverbud Rabbit Show at the Small Animal Tent

1:30 p.m. - Cloverbud Poultry Show at the Small Animal Tent

1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. - N Fusion Latin/Hispanic Band on the Community Stage

2 p.m. - Osceola Young Hearts Pageant on the Event Center Stage

2 p.m. - Demolition Derby at the Clay Track

2:30 p.m. - Poultry Showmanship at the Small Animal Tent

3:30 p.m - Cloverbud Diorama/Shoebox Parade on the Event Center Stage

4 p.m. - 4-H Awards on the Event Center Stage

4 p.m - Whip Cracking Contest Location TBA

4:30 p.m. Poultry Best of Class at the Small Animal Tent

6 p.m. - On Pointe Dance on the Event Ceter Stage

9 p.m - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 13:

Noon. - Brangus Showmanship at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

5 p.m. - Cloverbud Fruit Crop Show at the Small Animal Tent

5 p.m. - PeeWee Goat Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

6 p.m. - Breeding Goat Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

6:30 pm. - Fashion Revue on the Event Center Stage

8 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 14:

8:00 p.m. - Purebred Brangus Show……KVLS Pavilion/Arena

5:30 p.m. - Poultry & Rabbit Costume Contest at the Small Animal Tent

5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. - Thomas Watkins Duo on the Community Stage

6:00 p.m. - Cloverbud Share The Fun on the Event Center Stage

6:00 p.m. - Rooster Crowing and Turkey Gobbling Contest at the Small Animal Tent

6:30 p.m. - Share the Fun on the Event Center Stage

8:30 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Event Center Stage

Feb. 15

5:30 p.m. - Market Lamb Fitting/Grooming at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

6:30 p.m. - teers Breeders Cup at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

7 p.m. - Ag Olympics at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

7 and 8: 30pm - Kenyon Lockry on the Community Stage

8 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Event Center Stage

Feb. 16:

11 a.m. - Beef Heifer Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

4:30 p.m. - Fruit Crop Show and Auction at the Small Animal Tent

6:30 p.m. - SocietY Band on the Community Stage

6:30 p.m. - Market Steer Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

8:30 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 17:

9 a.m. - Livestock Judging at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

11 a.m. - Beef Fitting & Grooming Contest at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

1 p.m. - Market Steer Showmanship at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. - Kris Broca on the Community Stage

4 p.m. - PeeWee Sheep Show at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

4:30 p.m. - Breeding Sheep Show at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

6 p.m. - Market Lamb Show at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

7 p.m. - Erin Reese DeJarnette on the Event Center Stage

7:30 p.m. - Open Hog Show at the KLVS Pavilion/arena

9 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

Feb. 18:

7:30 a.m. - AGDA Dairy Goat Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

9 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. - Poultry/Rabbit Skill-a-thon & Showmanship at the Small Animal Tent

11 a.m. - Alumni Round Robin Contest at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

12:30 p.m. - Round Robin at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

1:30 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest on the Community Stage

2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. - Erin Reese DeJarnette on the Community Stage

3 p.m. - Exceptional Livestock Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

3 p.m. - Poultry and Rabbit Awards at the Small Animal Tent

4:30 p.m. - Premier Exhibitor Awards, Fruit Crops (top six) Sale, Market Lamb Sale & Market Steer Sale at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

8 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show

Feb. 19:

8 a.m. - AGDA Dairy Goat Show at the KVLS Pavilion/arena

12:30 p.m. - Children’s Pet Show at the Small Animal Tent

2:30 p.m. - Youth Laying Hen Sale at the Small Animal Tent

1:30 and 4:30 p.m. - Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show on the Community Stage

3 p.m. - King Arthur Baking on the Community Stage

6 p.m. - Chase Matthews on the Event Center Stage

Advance tickets can be purchased here to avoid the lines and use our Express Entry.

