‘Giddy up’ to the 150th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Spurs Rodeo — the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi — returns for its annual ropin’, wrestlin’ and ridin’ at Silver Spurs Arena inside of Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

The event, which happens on every third weekend in February, features all seven traditional rodeo events: bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, and barrel racing.

The festivities kick off with the Silver Spurs Rodeo Parade on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. in downtown St. Cloud. Attendees will get to see the 2022-2023 Miss Silver Spurs Court, the 2023 Coca-Cola Cowboy & Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, Silver Spurs Riding Club’s Big Boss, local politicians, businesses, and organizations from around Osceola County sporting their rodeo best.

Also on Feb. 11 is Monster Bulls, a one-night, bulls-only event featuring “the biggest and baddest Silver Spurs bulls as they go head-to-head with local cowboys,” according to a news release. The event gets started at 7:30 p.m.

The rodeo jumps out of the chute on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets for all events can be found here.

Contestants from all over the country will compete in the seven events for bragging rights and $52,500 in cash, according to the release.

This year’s “Big Boss” of the Silver Spurs Riding Club is Clifton Chapman, a fourth-generation Osceola County cattle rancher and third-generation Silver Spurs Riding Club member.

According to his bio on the rodeo’s website, his grandmother Aileen “Bill” Chapman was one of the founding members of the Silver Spurs Riding Club in 1941. Also, both his grandfather, “Chappy’ Chapman, and father, Jimmy, have served in the role of “Big Boss,” or president, of the SSRC in previous years.

Clifton Chapman is the Silver Spurs Big Boss for 2022-23 (Silver Spurs Rodeo)

“I couldn’t be more honored to be the Big Boss as we celebrate our 150th Silver Spurs Rodeo. For over 79 years, we have been providing family-friendly entertainment while simultaneously supporting our local community and I’m very proud to be a part of that,” said Chapman. “Help us do more for Osceola County by coming to support the 12th Annual Monster Bulls and end the week with the big 1-5-0 as we close out with the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River.”

All events, except for the parade, will be at the Silver Spurs Arena located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Silver Spurs Rodeo Parade at 10 a.m. in downtown St. Cloud

Free, celebrates heritage and tradition of rodeo in Osceola County

Saturday, Feb. 11

Monster Bulls, extreme bull riding at the Silver Spurs Arena

$20, children 10 years and under are free with paying adult

Friday, Feb. 17

Silver Spurs Rodeo at the Silver Spurs Arena

Rodeo Day, all Osceola County School District students receive free admission.

$25, children 10 years and under are free with paying adult

Saturday, Feb. 18

Silver Spurs Rodeo at the Silver Spurs Arena

$25, children 10 years and under are free with paying adult

Sunday, Feb. 19

Silver Spurs Rodeo at the Silver Spurs Arena

$20, children 10 years and under are free with paying adult

