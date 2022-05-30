Silver Spurs Rodeo returns for 149th event in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Roping, riding and racing return to Kissimmee starting Friday for the 149th edition of the Silver Spurs Rodeo.

The rodeo competition will be held at the Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park off U.S. 192., with events starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Miss Silver Spurs pageant will be held Thursday.

Attendees will get to see participants take part in livestock roping and wrestling, bareback horseback riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

The Silver Spurs Rodeo is a tradition that goes back to the 1940s and was spurred by Osceola County’s ranchers. It bills itself as the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River. The group behind the rodeo, the Silver Spurs Riding Club, holds two events, one in February and one in June.

Silver Spurs Rodeo is recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Tickets to the Silver Spurs Rodeo are $20 for adults and free for children 10 and under. You can purchase tickets on the Silver Spurs website.