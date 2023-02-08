Demolition of Putnam Hotel in DeLand could begin next week

The historic Putnam Hotel in DeLand, Florida, on April 30, 2018, a day after a fire destroyed parts of the building.

DELAND, Fla. – The demolition of a historic DeLand building is expected to begin as early as next week.

City officials issued the permit to demolish the Putnam Hotel on Wednesday.

A company had hoped to convert the 100-year-old hotel into high-end apartments, but an engineering report said the east wing of the building was deteriorating rapidly and recommended taking down the whole building because it was in danger of at least partially collapsing.

The Putnam Hotel was built in 1880 and has been vacant since 2011. A fire in 2018, which was ruled an arson, also left smoke and water damage on each floor of the former winter destination.

[TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee | Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

Elev8 Clearing and Demolition intends to begin demolishing the Putnam Hotel sometime next week. The city has asked the company to try and salvage bricks from the existing structure to be used in future projects.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the company that was redeveloping the Putnam said it hopes to find a use for the site that pays tribute to the hotel.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: