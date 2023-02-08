Florida to conduct statewide tornado drill

A statewide tornado drill will take place on Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

FLORIDA – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill to help prepare residents for severe weather events, Wednesday.

According to a release from the state’s Division of Emergency Management, the drill is a part of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 6-10.

Those participating in the tornado drill should consider themselves under a tornado watch, meaning they should monitor the weather and be prepared to find a safe place if the watch becomes a warning.

At 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice tornado warning, as part of it’s “weekly test message.”

The drill will last from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about staying safe in the case of a tornado, click here.

