💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two

TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?)

News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.

The Dora Queen is an 80ft New Orleans style paddlewheel boat located in Tavares, FL. The Dora Queen’s Sunday Funday Cruise lasts about two hours with live music and gorgeous views along Lake Dora. You can enjoy the breeze on the top deck or sit comfortably in the lower level temperature-controlled salon. There is a full service bar onboard for guests 21 and up. The Sunday Funday cruises depart from the Tavares Marina (375 S. Sinclair Ave.) at 12:30 p.m. and returns to the dock at 2:30 p.m. It is a family-friendly cruise so kids are also welcome to join.

Along with the cruise package, News 6 is including a $100 gift card to Darden Restaurants that can be used at several restaurants including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Bahama Breeze, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and more.

News 6 is giving away seven (7) sets of cruise tickets with the gift card. Just fill out the form below to enter. The contest runs through February 14 and you can enter daily for more chances to win.