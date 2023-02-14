‘Run, hide or fight:’ Michigan State University senior’s scary night after shooter killed 3

A shooting at the University of Michigan Tuesday killed three people and critically injured 5 others, according to police.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting at the Michigan State University Tuesday killed three people and critically injured five others, according to police.

Police said they were searching for a motive for the shooting that terrified the campus community, but so far there are no apparent connections between the 43-year-old gunman and the school.

University text messages and emails went out to students, causing many to take cover, including the sister of News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts.

Alexus Roberts is a senior on campus and was in her dorm room at the time of the shooting.

“Today, it’s a lot of mixed emotion,” said Roberts. “I’m feeling overwhelmed; I feel anxious.”

Her dorm is located on campus not far from where the shooting happened.

“They were telling us to either run, hide or fight,” said Roberts.

She told News 6 she immediately locked her door, turned the lights off and stayed away from the windows.

Roberts described the silence inside the dorm as eerie and said the only noises were coming from emergency responders and a helicopter outside.

Roberts said she spent the night on her phone with family and friends, and relied on messages from the university and news outlets to know what was unfolding outside her dorm.

A message from me and Dr. Adrienne Frame, VP of Student Success and Well-Being. Our thoughts are with the entire Spartan community. pic.twitter.com/OLl9bYVOty — Chief Carl Metzger (@UCFChiefMetzger) February 14, 2023

Chief Carl Metzger of the University of Central Florida Police Department said it was understandable if the shooting at Michigan State University left some at UCF anxious or concerned, especially given that Tuesday marked five years since the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17.

In a post on Twitter, he shared the following resources:

“Counseling and Psychological Services: Students can reach CAPS’ 24/7 crisis hotline by calling 407-823-2811 and pressing 5.

Student Care Services: Call 407-823-5607, email caremanager@ucf.edu or submit a Student of Concern form for yourself or a fellow Knight.

Victim Services: Students, faculty and staff can reach a victim specialist 24/7 by calling 407-823-1200 or texting 407-823-6868 to discuss any experience with crime, violence or abuse.

Employee Assistance Program: UCF’s EAP is available to provide work, life and mental health support for our faculty and staff.”

