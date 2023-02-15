Federal charges announced in drive-by shooting that injured 11 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – Officials of all levels of government gathered Wednesday at the Lakeland Police Department to announce federal charges related to a drive-by shooting that injured 11 people late last month in Lakeland.

A news conference that afternoon featured U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas as speakers.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 30 near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street, where three victims — all men between 20-35 years old — were located and hospitalized, two with critical injuries, police said. The rest of the victims were reportedly self-transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the three men who were found at the scene, one had been shot in the abdomen and another in the face, Taylor said.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted event, that it was not a random act...I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time,” Taylor said in January.

The shooting prompted a manhunt, and an up-to $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A sedan that Lakeland police believe was used in the shooting turned up in the coming days, and a man who authorities had hoped to arrest via warrant was shot and killed by Lakeland police, officials said.

At a news conference on Feb. 6, Judd announced the death of Alex Greene, a 21-year-old who the sheriff said had been under surveillance by Lakeland detectives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in relation to the shooting.

According to Judd, Greene attempted to flee law enforcement in a pickup truck with officers in pursuit. Lakeland police disabled the truck with a PIT maneuver around Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven, from which Greene went on to carjack an elderly woman and drive that car toward a detective, officials said. Greene died at a hospital after the detective shot him six times.

“We are very confident that he (Greene) is in fact involved — to what extent we don’t know yet. We’re still working through that,” Taylor said. “We were just trying to arrest him for the warrant in the hopes of getting an interview with him relative to the shooting we had here in Lakeland last week and it turned into the pandemonium and mayhem that you see here.”

