Orange County teacher accused of using students as ‘political props’ in videos, district says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teacher was placed on administrative leave after “using his students as political props” in videos posted to social media, according to Orange County Public Schools.

In a statement, the district officials said they “will not tolerate the use of our children as political pawns by anyone, including a classroom teacher.”

“I am appalled at the behavior and judgment of the teacher who posted the inappropriate videos using his students as political props,” OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez said. “This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes, and it will not be tolerated in our school district.”

The district also said that employees who create videos or other content with students in an attempt to “exploit them for political purposes” will be removed from classrooms, placed on administrative leave and face being fired for their actions.

News 6 has reached out to OCPS for more information on the teacher involved and the content of the videos posted but has yet to receive a response.

