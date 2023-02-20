🏫 First public school for African Americans in Orlando to host ‘multi-versary’ banquet

As one of the first Black schools in the nation, Jones High School hosted many prominent Black leaders.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jones High School, the first public school for African Americans in Orlando, is hosting its first ever ‘multi-versary’ banquet inviting alums from several generations to come together and reminisce about a school with quite a history.

“I remember all these instructors. Ms. Braboy taught math, chemistry and Latin... She was the first Black degreed teacher in Orange County,” Wardell Sims said as he pointed to black and white headshots posted on the walls inside Jones High’s museum.

At 83 years young, Sims remembers a lot about his time at Jones High in the 50s.

“We had a class at that point in time of 108 graduates,” Sims said.

Established in 1895, the school we now know as Jones High was one of the first Black high schools in the nation.

It was housed in several buildings in Orlando before the current school was built in the Parramore neighborhood along Rio Grand Avenue.

A brick from the original building is displayed in the school’s museum on campus.

Jones High School hosted many prominent Black leaders, like Mary McLeod Bethune who spoke at the school in 1927.

Throughout history and even today, Jones High is well-known for its music programs. Sims remembered the Jones High band being the highlight of Orlando’s Christmas Parade.

“Most of the people would be standing all on top of buildings to see Jones’ band perform. They made the mistake the first time and put Jones up front and when Jones’ band passed, the crowd dispersed and there was no one left to see Santa Clause at the end of the parade. From that day on, they put Jones’ band last and Santa Clause came behind them,” Sims said.

The Wind ensemble and choir even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, receiving a standing ovation.

“I graduated in 1963 and my father taught at Jones High from 1952 to 1985, so I’m a Tiger forever,” David Brewer said.

Brewer has a lot of pride in his alma mater, and he’s helping to bring together many generations of Tigers with the school’s first ‘multi-versary’ banquet.

“I hope my generation, for example, can basically part some knowledge and experience with the younger generation. That’s what life is all about,” Brewer said. “I think this generation obviously has more opportunities than we did because it was segregated when I went to school. What we’re trying to get this generation to understand is to take advantage of the programs that are being provided to you. Yes, Jones High is the highest poverty high school in Orange County Public Schools at 70%, but that does not mean you can’t succeed, because we’ve seen success.”

Brewer is part of a larger group of alums still in the community and involved with Jones High programs. Sims is also supporting the students, working as a substitute teacher since the 80s.

“I saw where there was a need for individuals to give wisdom and some knowledge and try to help maintain a certain set of morals amongst these kids that they need and I feel I can do that,” Sims said.

“Because a rising tide raises all boats. And that means you have to have support. Every generation needs the previous generation to support them, help build them,” Brewer said.

Jones High Museum is open to the public. To find out more about hours and availability, click HERE.

Jones High’s ‘multi-versary’ gala is being held Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando. For more information, you can contact Sharon Bell via email at lynettesb0650@att.net.

