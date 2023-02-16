💦Make a splash, win family 4-pack to Nona Adventure Park

LAKE NONA, Fla. – It’s a self-branded water-based family entertainment center out in Lake Nona. Amenities include an aqua park, cable park, climbing tower, ropes course, newly extended beach and more. Something for everyone, you could say: fun, adventure and fitness. That’s why we’re giving away a family four-pack of all park - all day passes to one of our News 6 Insiders. (Enter the contest by filling out the form below.)

The contest runs February 16th through February 22nd at 11:59 p.m. You can enter daily for more chances to win.

Here is a list of some of the attractions Nona Adventure Park offers according to its website:

Aqua Park

Floating on top of Adventure Lake, this Union Aqua Park features over 1000′ of endless fun.

Along the way are some incredible obstacles to overcome. Find out if you have what it takes to tackle the two Mt. Rainiers, Whirlpool, Ninja Jump, Tire Run, and many other exciting and challenging features!

Cable Park

Our cable system at Nona Adventure Park is designed for riders of all levels. With two tracks, our cable system can run up to 10 riders at a time for non-stop excitement, whether you’re a skier, wakeboarder, kneeboarder, beginner, or pro!

Climbing Tower

Not everything at Nona Adventure Park requires water … why not reach for the sky on the Climbing Tower? You can climb to heights of 60 feet on the ropes course, race your friend on the 60′ twin sky ropes to see who rings the bell first, or take on one of our three 50-foot climbing walls! We even have a junior course on the lower level for children ages 3-8! With various difficulty levels, climbers of all ages and abilities are sure to be challenged and reach their potential.

Splashes Bistro

Climbing, wakeboarding, and playing on the aqua park can work up an appetite! No adventure is complete without a delicious meal or snack at Splashes Bistro! Enjoy our tasty, fresh menu options created exclusively for Splashes by our own John Nelson while relaxing in the shade under a full canopy. With wet and dry seating areas, adults can relax by the lake with a glass of wine or frosty beer while the kids fuel up for their next adventure!