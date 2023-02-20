Osceola High School dedicates monument to 1st Black graduate after end of segregation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Students, school officials and community members came together on Monday to recognize the life and legacy of the first African American student to graduate from Osceola High School.

Kiniah Rice, vice president of the Black Student Alliance at Osceola High School, wanted to do something special to honor the legacy of Charles Martin; the first African American student to graduate from Osceola High School back in 1966.

“It’s like I feel it in me because I feel very passionately,” Rice said. “Anybody who knows me will know that I feel very passionately about fighting for any type of rights.”

With the help of faculty and Martin’s family members, Rice was able to push for a monument on campus along with a dedication ceremony.

“I immediately said I wanted to be in charge of it because it felt so empowering to be able to speak for somebody who did such an amazing thing,” Rice said.

Martin wasn’t allowed to walk at graduation because he was accused of vandalizing the school. We’re told not only were those allegations false, but there also wasn’t any vandalism to begin with. Martin’s classmates told News 6 it was tragic.

“It was tragic that Charles was not able to go through the commencement line,” said Bob Pollom, senior class president at Osceola High School in 1966. “I say that today and I would have said that 55 years ago.”

Family members of Charles Martin said he was the perfect person to integrate and make history here at Osceola High School.

“He was a perfect man to go through this experience as a role model, as a model for other students here in Osceola County, to let them know it’s OK, you can survive, you know, be your own person,” Deloris McMillion said. “Don’t let anyone dictate who you are. You be your own person.”

As an educator and the first African American assistant principal at Osceola high school, Deloris McMillon said it’s wonderful to see students recognizing and preserving history.

“I think they have gained knowledge and a respect for those who have gone through the experience of segregation,” McMillon said.

The monument is located at the center of Osceola High School’s campus in the school’s courtyard. It’s complete with its own bench and paved sidewalk for everyone to be able to learn more about Charles Martin.

