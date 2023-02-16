Movers and shakers: Black-owned Orlando entertainment group closes 1st season with dance show

MAC Boys Entertainment, made up of joint artistic directors/co-founders (from left to right): Maurice S. Mallard II, Arius West and Christopher Payen, is putting on "The Colored Museum" at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

ORLANDO, Fla. – This Orlando-based, Black-led entertainment group is dancing like everybody’s watching in the final show of its inaugural season.

MAC Boys Entertainment, a company designed to fill the void of Black representation in the theatre world, is putting on “Mackossa,” a show which takes audiences through an evolution of dance in its many forms.

The entertainment group’s co-creators and the initials behind MAC—Maurice Mallard, Arius West and Christopher Payen— directed this piece, written by Mallard and choregraphed by West.

You can see the cast of “Mackossa” at the Orlando Repertory Theatre from Feb. 17-26. (MAC Boys Entertainment)

According to the company’s website, the show “highlights cultural and artistic expression through movement and story.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It’s the last show in MAC Boys Entertainment’s first season.

The company was created after the trio met at the University of Central Florida and started discussing their shared vision for the future of the arts and entertainment industry.

“I got tired of just being limited, not by my skill, not by my talent, not by my willingness to learn, but simply because of the color of my skin,” Mallard said in a previous interview with News 6.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

He said the company’s mission is to paint the stage with the whole spectrum of BIPOC shades and colors so that people like him won’t be relegated to roles based on skin tone.

Mallard and the team hope to eventually take classic plays and musicals, like “The Music Man” and “Death of a Salesman,” and show them through a news lens, transforming the traditionally white Harold Hills and Willy Lomans into characters more accessible to the Black and Latino communities.

“Mackossa” runs Friday through Sunday from Feb. 17-26 at the Orlando Repertory Theatre. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Check out the Real Talk, Real Solutions podcast in the media player below: