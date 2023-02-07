Orange County history center holds ‘Black Arts and Culture’ event to support local Black artists

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Regional History Center is hosting an event called “Celebrating Black Arts and Culture” in honor of Black History Month.

This celebration is a free event that offers a fun approach to learning more about Black arts and culture.

There will be hands-on activities, performances, live presentations, plus more to come.

Many of the activities are inspired by successful Black individuals including Bessie Coleman, Lawrence Silas, and more.

This family event features special guests, including members of the youth empowerment group Page 15, and award-winning Central Florida historian and poet Valada Flewellyn.

There is also an open call to all local Black artists to display their work during this event for free. Click here to fill out a form to participate.

This event is being held at the Orange County Regional History Center on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

