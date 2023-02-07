Orlando celebrates Black History Month with slew of events

The celebration officially kicked off on Monday when Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners read the city’s proclamation to officially proclaim February as Black History Month in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando is set to celebrate Black History Month with several events throughout the month of February, according to the city’s website.

In a release, city officials announced that the celebration will feature an opening reception of an art exhibition at City Hall’s Terrace Gallery.

The celebration officially kicked off on Monday when Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners read the city’s proclamation to officially proclaim February as Black History Month in Orlando.

“The city recognizes the historic contributions of Black Americans while also acknowledging the struggle for equal rights continues,” Dyer said.

On Wednesday, the city is set to host an event from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium to celebrate the contributions and influence of Black Americans in Central Florida.

According to the city’s website, the event will feature a keynote address from Jasmine Burney-Clark, the founder of Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund, and Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome.

Wednesday’s celebration will also include live entertainment by local performers, music by DJ Dalastmo and delicious food, the city’s website reads. Free parking will be provided via Gate E entrance on South Tampa Avenue.

Later in the month on Feb. 23, the city will host the What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Trolley Tour, which will run from 9:15 - 10:30 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., city officials announced.

The City of Orlando’s website says that the tour’s conductor will be the tour’s creator, Jennifer Campbell, who is the art director and graphic designer of Dancing Fish Design.

The trolley tour is set to meet at Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture.

For more information on the City of Orlando’s schedule of events for Black History Month, visit the city’s website here.

