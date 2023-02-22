Florida bill would require cameras, microphones in some classrooms

A bill in the Florida legislature would open the door for cameras to be placed in public school classrooms and microphones to be placed on teachers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new bill has been submitted to the Florida House of Representatives that would allow school districts to put cameras in classrooms.

The bill was filed Tuesday and would require video cameras to be placed in certain public and charter school classrooms.

Teachers in the classrooms with cameras would also have to wear microphones during the school day, the bill reads.

Supporters of the bill said the cameras would prevent abuse of students by teachers, as well as help resolve instances of bullying. Those against the bill, however, worry the new requirements will push teachers away from the profession.

A similar bill was introduced to the legislature last year, but was voted down.

If approved by the legislature, the bill would go into effect July 1.

