Central Florida organizations provide financial literacy classes amid housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – As rising rent continues to plague Central Florida and the nation, local organizations are working together during this housing crisis to bring vital tools to residents.

Haille Walker spent her Saturday morning in Parramore with her mom learning important skills when it comes to financial literacy and the homeownership process.

As a recent college graduate, it’s information she said is right on time.

“Coming to this class has been very beneficial because in college they don’t really teach you about credit and they teach you about how to build your credit,” Walker said.” There’s stuff you can get here that you can’t get anywhere else, and it’s free.”

Walker lives in Orlando and believes more people should take advantage of the free classes usually offered on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Callahan Neighborhood Center.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions | 2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

It’s all put on by Bright Community Trust and the Parramore Community Engagement Council as a push to try to help residents, particularly in the Black community learn valuable skills when it comes to things like budgeting, saving, preparing for home ownership and more.

This comes as rent across Central Florida and the nation continues to soar.

“That’s exactly why I want to buy a home. Who wants to pay almost $2,000 for something you can never own,” Walker said.

Traci Blue works for Bright Community Trust which helps connect residents in Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties with resources to find more affordable housing. She said there is surely a need for more affordable housing.

“Letting people know this is not something you are going to be judged about. This something you can benefit from and learn from and we’ve got people here from all income levels,” Blue said. “We talk about how to manage your credit, and if you have issues with debt, how to work through that. We talk about savings.”

Walker said she’ll be back and hopes others will too.

To see a full list of classes planned and how to sign up, click here.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: