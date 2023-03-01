‘We’re real estate meets hip-hop:’ Music artist brings new vibe to home buying experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rodney Bailey says when you walk into La Rosa Realty Downtown Orlando, “We got Biggie playing, we got Mary J. Blige playing. There’s a whole vibe here, it’s not really that office corporate vibe, it’s a homey feel and it’s sexy.”

Bailey knows a thing or two about music. It’s been a passion of his since he was a teenager rapping at Sam Ash in Orlando.

Bailey says “I would go in every weekend, practice hearing myself on the headphones.”

It was then he says a producer for Lou Pearlman discovered him and put him in the studio with Southstar, birthing the musical duo Smilez & Southstar.

The two released an album in July 2002.

Their hit single “Tell Me” peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He recounts being on “Jenny Jones”, “Ricki Lake”, “Conan O’Brien”, and “The Apollo”.

Now, two decades later Bailey is using his experience in the music industry to fuel his success in the real estate industry.

In 2020 Bailey says, “I was at the point where I was a team lead... and the opportunity came for me to purchase a franchise... so I took the risk.”

He says when he bought La Rosa Realty Downtown Orlando, he had five agents. Now he has 75.

He says with the market as saturated as it is, it’s important to stand out.

To get attention online, he would literally jump for joy with his clients and post the pictures for the world to see.

“It really took off, and I ended up getting a chance to do House Hunters.”

Despite his time in the limelight, Bailey says his clients don’t often connect him with his music career until one of his real estate agents tip them off.

But of course the hip-hop music filling the air and the “album cover on the wall” will likely let house hunters know they are in for a different experience when they call La Rosa Realty Downtown Orlando.

