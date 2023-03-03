Osceola pastor accused of drugging, raping woman during ‘spiritual revival’

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County pastor was arrested Tuesday on accusations he raped a woman in 2022 during a “spiritual revival,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman reported the rape in February, identifying Pastor Eddy Noelsaint, 50, as her attacker.

The woman said she had been baptized at Noelsaint’s church in June and, as part of her spiritual revival, she had been assigned a “spiritual Godmother,” Noelsaint’s wife, according to investigators.

The arrest warrant shows the woman told them she was staying at Noelsaint’s home in July. After the pastor’s wife had left for work, Noelsaint walked in on her in the shower to ask whether he could bathe her, deputies said, which she refused.

Noelsaint later made her some tea with green leaves he kept in a plastic bag, the warrant shows.

After she drank the tea, she began to not feel well, records show. Noelsaint provided her with two pills, deputies said. She began to feel sleepy with a headache and Noelsaint gave her two more pills, deputies added.

Noelsaint then took her to another room and took off most of his clothes before forcing himself on her, the arrest warrant said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman said she was unable to fight back.

The woman also reported a second incident in November 2022 in which she showed up at Noelsaint’s home to look for an apartment with the pastor’s wife. Investigators said the wife was not there and the pastor blocked the victim’s escape, forcing himself on her a second time.

She was able to run away to the bathroom afterward as Noelsaint apologized repeatedly, deputies said.

When questioned, Noelsaint admitted that he believed the woman was sexually attracted to him and he ultimately confessed to having sex with her in 2022, detectives said.

Noelsaint was arrested and faces two counts of sexual battery.

