Man accused of exposing himself to children, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say exposed himself to two girls.

Deputies said an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl told their family that a man got out of a black Toyota, exposed his genitalia, and tried to talk to the girls. The girls gave family members a description of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to arrest Jose Ponce-Hernandez on Tuesday, saying he was the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition, and driving without a driver’s license.

Family members said they had seen Ponce Hernandez’s car driving by school bus stops.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by the suspect, call the Osceola Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

