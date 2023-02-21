Osceola Parkway to temporarily close as new toll bridge installed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Part of the Osceola Parkway will be closed this weekend as a new toll bridge is installed, according to county officials.

The county will close the parkway between Osceola Trail Road (Oasis at Shingle Creek) and Flora Boulevard from 10 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday as crews install a toll gantry at Shingle Creek Mainline Toll Plaza.

This gantry is part of a larger project planned by the county to convert the Shingle Creek Mainline Toll Plaza and Poinciana Parkway ramps to All Electronic Tolling this spring.

The gantry will span all four lanes, officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the closure:

Drivers traveling west on Osceola Parkway will be directed south on Dyer Boulevard to West Carroll Street/North Hoagland Boulevard, west on U.S. Highway 192 (W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) to State Road 535 (Kissimmee Vineland Road), then back to Osceola Parkway, or continue west on U.S. Highway 192 to their destination.

Drivers traveling east on Osceola Parkway will be directed to travel south on Poinciana Boulevard or SR-535 (Kissimmee Vineland Road) to U.S. 192 (W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway), where they will head east to John Young Parkway, back to the Osceola Parkway.

Transportation authorities said they are continuing to make the change to All Electronic Tolling to eliminate merging at tolling points, maintain vehicle travel at highway speeds, increase roadway efficiency and capacity and assist with incident detection, traffic management and communication.

