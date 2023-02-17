New video shows extensive fire damage to Osceola County plant nursery

New video released Friday shows the extensive damage an Osceola County plant nursery received when a massive fire broke out there Thursday morning. The video, released on Facebook by Osceola County Fire Rescue, revealed the condition Nursing Supplies Inc. was left in, capturing views of the fire’s aftermath.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Friday shows the extensive damage an Osceola County plant nursery received when a massive fire broke out there Thursday morning.

The Facebook video shows the nursery destroyed — located on Avenue A, north of Poinciana High School near Kissimmee — and its materials blackened. The plastic pots had been burned severely, left charred and deformed after the fire.

The fire broke out at the nursery around 2 a.m. Thursday. The blaze burned thousands of stacked pots and acres of pallets holding such items.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

