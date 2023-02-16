Fire fills DeLand Wells Fargo building with smoke, cause unknown

A firefighter battles the fire inside the Wells Fargo Building in DeLand Wednesday.

DeLAND, Fla. – A fire investigator is looking into what caused a fire at the Wells Fargo building in downtown DeLand Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the building on East New York Avenue around 5:33 p.m. and found heavy smoke throughout the three-story structure.

The DeLand Fire Department said it was able to contain the fire to a large Utility/HVAC room on the second floor of the building.

Some 29 firefighters responded to the fire, with Volusia County Fire and the Orange City Fire Department assisting, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Crews battle massive fire at Osceola County nursery | Lizard watch: Scientists urge Floridians to report brown basilisk sightings | Become a News 6 Insider]

No one was hurt and the extent of the damage is not yet known, the release states.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: