DeLand police investigate after man found at hospital with gunshot wounds

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department announced that it is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital Tuesday night with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they responded to Advent Health DeLand just after 9 p.m. after receiving reports about a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, the man — who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting — told officers that he had been shot in the 200 block of Clara Avenue, police said.

In a release, the department stated that detectives responded to the area, though no information on possible suspects was provided.

No additional details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

