Demolition of Putnam Hotel begins in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – Demolition of the Putnam Hotel got underway Monday in DeLand.

Crews began tearing down the hotel around 10 a.m.

The hotel would have turned 100 years old in 2023, and while there was also hope it would be restored this year, an engineer said the building is damaged beyond repair.

The report included pictures showing the state of the east wing of the hotel, which the firm said had rapidly deteriorated. The Putnam Hotel was built in 1880 and has been vacant since 2011. A fire in 2018 that left smoke and water damage on each floor of the former winter destination was ruled an arson.

The once-luxurious hotel on Route 44 was the place where famous people would stay and big parties were held. Built in 1880 and turned into the Hotel Putnam in 1923, some local historians also say it was Florida’s first fire-proof hotel.

The Putnam Hotel has been vacant since 2011. A fire in 2018, which was ruled an arson, left smoke and water damage on each floor of the former winter destination.

