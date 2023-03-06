1 killed, 2 injured in shooting during Florida house party, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting during a party Sunday at a short-term vacation rental home in Polk County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Polk County deputies responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. in Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy.

The teen and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where they were in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man died from his injuries, deputies said.

Details of what led to the shooting or who the suspected shooters are have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.