81º

Local News

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting during Florida house party, deputies say

Fatal shooting happened in short-term vacation rental in Polk County

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Polk County
Polk County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting during a party Sunday at a short-term vacation rental home in Polk County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Polk County deputies responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. in Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy.

The teen and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where they were in stable condition.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A 19-year-old man died from his injuries, deputies said.

Details of what led to the shooting or who the suspected shooters are have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email