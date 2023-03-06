🏠Upside down house in Orlando celebrates 25 years in business

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spring break is right around the corner and there’s an attraction that will entertain your family and keep their minds working while they’re out of school.

It sits inside an iconic landmark along International Drive—an upside down house. How did the house end up that way? It wasn’t a hurricane or natural disaster, but there is a myth.

“It was an experiment that went awry in the Bermuda Triangle where Professor Wonder harnessed the power of a tornado and it got out of control. It lifted the building from the Bermuda Triangle and it dropped in Orlando upside down,” WonderWorks Orlando General Manager Brian Wayne said.

The building houses WonderWorks, an attraction with more than 100 hands-on science exhibits, laser tag dinner shows and more.

WonderWorks is celebrating its 25-year anniversary.

(Spoiler alert, below are some photos of the construction of Wonderworks in the late ‘90s. The whole Bermuda story sounds pretty cool though, right?)

Since opening its doors in Orlando in 1998, the attraction has expanded with five other locations across the U.S. offering unique “edu-tainment.”

“That’s what we take pride in. We are actually entertaining guests with interactive elements and at the same time you’re learning with everything you do inside this building. We’re very STEM focused. All of our exhibits relate to STEM in some way,” Wayne said.

Everything from the old school “memory sequencer” testing hand-eye coordination to the bubble lab.

You can experience the hurricane shack, where you can feel the power of 71 mile-per-hour force winds or ride your dream coaster in the virtual Wonder Coaster. Wayne said every exhibit incorporates STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Located near the Space Coast, it’s no surprise WonderWorks has an entire area dedicated to space exploration.

“We have a shuttle landers exhibit that teaches you how to land a space shuttle and we have a replica mercury capsule where you can sit inside,” Wayne said.

Project Mercury was the first human spaceflight program led by NASA. The spacecraft just big enough for a single crew member.

You can even step inside an astronaut suit.

“It is the real deal, it’s made exactly like a real astronaut suit,” Wayne said.

If you’re looking for a rush, you can take part in the Astronaut Training Challenge and spin in the gyroscope simulating the weightlessness and tumbles astronauts feel during space missions.

WonderWorks Orlando has exhibits and events for all ages with new features added every few months, along with a 4D XD Motion theater, magic comedy dinner show, ropes course, laser tag and more. The attraction is open 365 days a year.

For families with special needs, WonderWorks also hosts sensory days with discounted tickets.

