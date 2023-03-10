2 people sought in 4 Best Buy vehicle fires in Lake County, police say

Police are searching for two people after multiple vehicles were reported to be on fire at Best Buy, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers said the fires were set to four Best Buy vans early Friday morning around 5:08 a.m.

Store employees provided deputies with surveillance video, showing two people approaching the vans in a yellow vehicle, which police believe is a 05-2012 Chevy Cobalt or Pontiac G6.

Lake Lady police said one person got out of the vehicle and possibly broke into one of the vans, taking a computer from inside.

The footage then shows the yellow vehicle leaving the parking lot to a nearby Longhorn Steakhouse, and a male is seen walking from the steakhouse’s parking lot back to the Best Buy vehicles, police said.

Officers also said that two minutes later, a male was seen running away from the vans as one began to catch fire. The male was then seen running toward the Longhorn Steakhouse before returning to the van and then fleeing toward the steakhouse yet again, police said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding both people is asked to call the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

