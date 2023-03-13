Florida gas prices rise 11 cents, but still lower than this year’s high

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices climbed last week before dropping slightly over the weekend.

The average price per gallon in Florida was $3.31 as of Monday, according to AAA.

The price reached $3.33 per gallon on Thursday, but dropped a couple cents through the weekend.

“Despite last week’s jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year’s high, which was recorded at the end of January,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to summer gasoline.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36), Naples ($3.36)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.26)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

