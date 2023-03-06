Florida gas prices expect to rise after dropping 8 cents last week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida have dropped 8 cents within the week and are expected to possibly rise in the coming weeks, according to a news release by AAA.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.22 on Sunday, an 8-cent drop from the previous week and 36 cents less than this year’s all-time high price of $3.58.

Around this time last month, gas prices averaged at $3.50, a 28-cent boost from Sunday’s current price, AAA said.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon.”

Despite a reduction in prices, it is likely to climb in the coming weeks.

The upcoming rise in gas prices can be attributed to an increase in oil prices. The U.S. price per barrel rose severely, reaching the highest price seen in over two weeks.

Although those high prices have not been reflected in the market just yet, a surge of prices is on the way, AAA said.

“It’s very common to see gas prices rise this time of year,” Jenkins said. “Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year, during March. That’s because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads. In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Miami ($3.33), Fort Lauderdale ($3.32)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07), Panama City ($3.11), Orlando ($3.13)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1% to 2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

