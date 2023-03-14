Winter Springs discusses hiring for city manager position

The City of Winter Springs has a couple of vacancies open, including one for city manager after the previous manager announced his retirement in February.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The City of Winter Springs has a couple of vacancies open, including one for city manager after the previous manager announced his retirement in February.

Monday night, the city commission briefly discussed how to recruit a qualified person to take the spot.

Commissioners considered a national search but still wanted to make the opportunity available for people who live in Florida or Winter Springs.

The commission planned to hire a consultant to run the recruitment process.

Commissioners said hundreds of people applied for the position last time, though not many were fit for the job.

The city lost other key officials like the public works director, and so there are multiple spots that need to be filled.

“We have had such a struggle finding qualified individuals who are willing to come in and fill these very important positions,” Commissioner Ted Johnson said.

The search for a new city manager comes as the city is still being audited by the state after residents complained of mismanagement.

