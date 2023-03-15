Winter Springs mayor and HOA come out against proposed storage facility

A community input meeting was held in Winter Spring on Tuesday evening inside The Foundry Church.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A community input meeting was held in Winter Spring on Tuesday evening inside The Foundry Church.

According to plans submitted to the city, a proposed storage facility would create more than 100,000 square feet of storage units.

Winter Springs Mayor Kevin McCann said he and several homeowners are opposed to the development.

“When they build a home and make an investment, they have rights and expectations of what can be built next door,” McCann said. “There seems to be a popular notice of property rights. If you own a piece of property, you have the right to develop it. My belief is residents, particular the residents of Winter Springs also have property rights.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The city said the location at the intersection of Avery Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road has been vacant for two decades.

Avery Park Homeowners Association President Christina Higley said the commercial storage unit facility could bring unwanted traffic to the area, causing safety issues for residents.

“I think there’s various concerns regarding safety for the children. There’s three schools located close by to this facility, potential crime rate and rift-raft with the project. Aesthetically, does a three-story building fit in?” Higley said.

Mayor McCann said he expects planning and zoning to take up the issue within the next 30 days. Following that, the final decision will come down to a vote by the city commission.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: