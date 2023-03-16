Volusia woman rescued in ‘thick vegetation’ after going missing for over 24 hours

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla, – An elderly woman was rescued this week after being lost in thick vegetation near a Volusia County creek for more than 24 hours, Florida wildlife officials said.

The woman, whose age has not been released, was reported missing Monday in Ormond Beach, and police requested help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The search began on Old Bridgeway off Timber Creek, a small creek that could not be navigated, even with the shallow water vessel FWC officers brought to the scene.

A patrol officer and a K-9 officer began searching the area where the woman was last seen. The area was searched previously but, due to thick vegetation, the creek and swampland, FWC and Ormond PD officers agreed a grid search was required.

Two hours after arriving at the scene, FWC Officer Tony Velez located the missing woman, who was alert and conscious.

The woman was in good condition and was reunited with her family, officials said.

Major Jay Russel, FWC’s Northeast Regional Commander, gave praise to the team and Lt. Ben Eason for his leadership in finding the missing woman.

“His team rolled up their sleeves and positioned themselves to successfully locate and save a woman’s life. I am proud of the great effort and the difference our officers make every day” Major Jay Russell, FWC’s Northeast Regional Commander

The multiagency search effort included the Ormond, Edgewater, Port Orange and Daytona Beach Shores police departments.

